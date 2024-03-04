Honoring a Revolutionary War hero on Casimir Pulaski Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state and the city of Chicago are marking Casimir Pulaski Day.

A celebration was held in Noble Square at the Polish Museum of America.

The Polish-born general's name is a common sight across Chicago. The holiday honors the Polish Revolutionary War hero who died fighting for America's freedom.

Richard Owsiany is the president of the Polish Museum of America.

"He was a Polish who was banished after several attempts to overthrow the Polish government, at that time and was unsuccessful," said Owsiany. "(He) lent his hands, came to America, came to George Washington, and said 'I'm here to volunteer.' Was made a brigadier general and then fought in many battles."

The museum held a celebration Monday to honor Pulaski, otherwise known as Father of the American Cavalry.

Laying of the Wreath was part of the ceremony, as members of the group called the Polish Soldiers Society.

"It's a special occasion to always do something like this, to be part of it. The flowers represent the fact of his passing and we will never forget. Flowers are life and he's always alive in our hearts," said Chris Karpiesiuk of the Polish Soldiers Society.

Owsiany said in 1973 former governor Dan Walker proclaimed to make Pulaski a day to celebrate, recognizing he was a war hero and the contributions Polish Americans have made to the state and the nation.

"In 1986, Governor James Thompson signed legislation, making the first Monday of March an official Illinois Holiday, commemorating Pulaski," Owsiany said.

That same year, it was declared a Chicago holiday.

Government offices in the city are closed, but Chicago Public Schools are in session. Owsiany said legislation changed that 15 years ago.

"Unfortunately the legislature felt that it might be better for children to be at home and learn about Pulaski than not be in school. It was something that the legislatures felt was important and to this day, schools are still in session on Pulaski Day," he said.