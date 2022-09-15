Watch CBS News
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Shirley Ryan Ability Lab

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson is now out of a rehab facility today.

Rainbow PUSH said the civil rights leader was undergoing extensive physical therapy. It was back in August when Jackson battled COVID and was transferred from Northwestern hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

"Rev. Jackson participated in several weeks of intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab," said attending physician Dr. Leslie Rydber. "Clinical interventions focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson's disease to maintain his mobility and participation in activities of daily life. Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work."

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:19 PM

