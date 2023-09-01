Rev. Jesse Jackson receives lifetime achievement award from IVI-IPO
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson was honored Thursday night with a lifetime service award.
The civil rights icon and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder received a plaque from the Independent Voters of Illinois-Independent Precinct Organization, or IVI-IPO. The IVI-IPO works to increase voter participation and knowledge through activities such as voter registration drives and candidate endorsements.
The event where Jackson was honored was held at Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.
Also in attendance Thursday night was Mayor Brandon Johnson, who received an award as well.
