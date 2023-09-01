Watch CBS News
Local News

Rev. Jesse Jackson receives lifetime achievement award from IVI-IPO

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson was honored Thursday night with a lifetime service award.

The civil rights icon and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder received a plaque from the Independent Voters of Illinois-Independent Precinct Organization, or IVI-IPO. The IVI-IPO works to increase voter participation and knowledge through activities such as voter registration drives and candidate endorsements.

rev-jesse-jackson-0831.png
CBS 2

The event where Jackson was honored was held at Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

Also in attendance Thursday night was Mayor Brandon Johnson, who received an award as well.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.