Rev. Jesse Jackson receives lifetime achievement award from IVI-IPO

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson was honored Thursday night with a lifetime service award.

The civil rights icon and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder received a plaque from the Independent Voters of Illinois-Independent Precinct Organization, or IVI-IPO. The IVI-IPO works to increase voter participation and knowledge through activities such as voter registration drives and candidate endorsements.

CBS 2

The event where Jackson was honored was held at Maggiano's Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

Also in attendance Thursday night was Mayor Brandon Johnson, who received an award as well.