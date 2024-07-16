Rev. Jesse Jackson to be honored at this year's Chicago Football Classic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very special football game is coming to Soldier Field in September—but it won't involve the Bears.

The Chicago Football Classic promotes Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The matchup is played every fall at Soldier Field—though it was canceled from 2020 through 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is coming up this year on Sept. 21.

The athletic directors and head coaches of Morehouse and Kentucky State universities shook hands Tuesday outside Soldier Field, with the Rev. Jesse Jackson looking on.

Rev. Jackson—a graduate of an HBCU, namely North Carolina A&T—will be honored during this year's game.

"Reverend, when we look at the things that you have done, we can help, at September 21, to honor you for the impact that you had—not only on the people in Chicago, but people all across the world," said Chicago Football Classic co-founder Larry Huggins.

The Chicago Football Classic game will cap off a long weekend of events, including a college and career fair.

Chicago Football Classic Inc. was founded in 1997 by three African American businessmen—Huggins, Everett Rand, and Tim Rand. The nonprofit seeks to encourage African American youth to achieve their personal best in high school and college.