Rev. Dr. Shakira Sanchez-Collins touches hearts and minds with ministry and medicine

By Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

Dr. Shakira Sanchez-Collins is revered for both medicine and ministry
Dr. Shakira Sanchez-Collins is revered for both medicine and ministry 03:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shakira Sanchez-Collins is a determined pastor who can move a room with her words – but she touches hearts and minds both on and off the pulpit.

In addition to being Pastor Shakira Sanchez-Collins, she is also Dr. Shakira Sanchez-Collins.

"Instead of going straight to medical school first, I actually went to divinity school," said Sanchez-Collins. "There was always this wonderful weaving of the thread of the two areas together."

Sanchez-Collins' undergraduate studies at Yale University were an unusual tapestry of science and spirituality that would shape her life.

"The interesting part about being both a physician and a pastor is that you walk with people through various seasons of their life," said Sanchez-Collins, "being able to rejoice when others rejoice, but also being able to mourn when others mourn. So I was able to take all of that going into my medical training. I was able to already have a strong bedside manner because I had to be a chaplain."

Sanchez-Collins attended medical school at Duke University – and not surprisingly, the woman who blended science and spirituality turned to integrative medicine.

"Integrative medicine where you combine western traditional medicine, but also alternative, complementary medicine," Sanchez-Collins said. "So it was a perfect fit for me, because it allows me to approach and to care for the mind, body, and spirit of people in each setting."

Dr. Sanchez-Collins' weekday setting is Northwestern Medicine's Osher Center for Integrative Health – on the Streeterville campus of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Patient Diana Alejandro said Dr. Sanchez-Collins' superpower is that she listens.

dr-sanchez-collins-2.png
CBS 2

"I try not to get emotional when I think about it; when I talk about her. I believe in God, but I believe that my God, or the universe, or whoever, put her here to help me," said Alejandro. "That's what I believe."

Back at St. James AME Church, at 9256 S. Lafayette Ave. in the Roseland neighborhood, Associate Pastor Sanchez-Collins teams up with Senior Pastor the Rev. Craig T. Robinson Jr. – who is also her husband.

Together, their community ministry has a strong focus on feeding and clothing the hungry. And by the way, pastors in the family are nothing new for her.

"My grandfather was a pastor/preacher. My great grandfather was also a pastor/preacher," Sanchez-Collins said, "So it's not like a, 'Oh!' surprise, but it's like, 'OK, that makes sense."

dr-sanchez-collins-1.png
CBS 2

Sanchez-Collins offers good sense and good deeds in two fields that may seem separate, but blend beautifully.

"Having multiple dimensions of the human experience allows me to be a better physician, but also a better pastor," Sanchez-Collins said.

Shardaa Gray

Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 6:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

