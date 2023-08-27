Watch CBS News
Retired Chicago firefighter pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago firefighter now admits he was part of a group that stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, and even pushed past capitol police into a sensitive area used by lawmakers. 

Joseph Pavlik, 65, pleaded guilty to two felony counts in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday. 

He can be seen on surveillance video and body worn cameras in a confrontation with officers while wearing a tactical vest, helmet and gas mask. 

August 27, 2023

