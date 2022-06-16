Retired Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland potential candidate for Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland could potentially throw her name in the race for mayor.

Frydland, who served as commissioner from 2015 to 2020, has formed a pact to consider running for mayor in the 2023 election, according to spokeswoman Mika Stambaugh.

If she chooses to run, she will join candidates Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner, Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, businessman Willie Wilson, and veteran police officer Frederick Collins.