Resurrection College Prep marking 100 years of education

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a milestone a century in the making for a Northwest Side high school marking 100 years of educating young women.

Resurrection College Prep is all decked out as it welcomes back alumnae for a centennial celebration.

The all-girls high school was founded in 1922 by the Sisters of the Resurrection. It's first graduating class had four women.

Now nearly 18,000 women have graduated from the Catholic school.

The school is holding a pep rally in the gym this afternoon with current students and alumnae.