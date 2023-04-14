Resurfacing project to disrupt northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A resurfacing project on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive will disrupt traffic next week – beginning Sunday.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is undertaking the resurfacing project on the Outer Drive between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive just north of North Avenue and the Diversey Harbor Bridge – as crews begin milling the roadway.

The northbound exit and entrance ramps at LaSalle Drive and Fullerton Drive will be closed.

Weather permitting, CDOT says the schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Belmont Avenue. All ramps will remain open.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes between the Diversey Harbor Bridge and Irving Park Road. The northbound entrance and exit ramps at Belmont Avenue, the exit ramp at Recreation Drive, and the exit ramp at Irving Park Road will all be closed.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be down to two lanes between Belmont and Lawrence avenues. No ramps will be affected.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday of next week, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be down to two lanes between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue. No one will be getting on at the Irving Park Road northbound entrance ramp, or on or off at entrance and exit ramps at Montrose, Wilson, and Lawrence avenues.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph, and there will occasionally be reductions to one lane.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 10 a.m. the following morning.

More information is available throughout the project at the CDOT website.