Watch CBS News
Local News

Resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive starts Monday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing work starts Monday
DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing work starts Monday 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's not what Chicago drivers want to see: Road signs warning about construction starting on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It's part of an eight-week resurfacing project that begins Monday.

Crews will be patching pavement northbound and southbound between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street.

The southbound side is first.

Come Monday, three lanes will close during the day, and one lane will be blocked during the evening rush and overnight.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 5:32 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.