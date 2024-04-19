Resurfacing project on DuSable Lake Shore Drive starts Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's not what Chicago drivers want to see: Road signs warning about construction starting on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It's part of an eight-week resurfacing project that begins Monday.

Crews will be patching pavement northbound and southbound between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street.

The southbound side is first.

Come Monday, three lanes will close during the day, and one lane will be blocked during the evening rush and overnight.