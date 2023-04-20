Watch CBS News
Chicago restaurant gives away 1,000 free meals to celebrate Ramadan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A good meal with a good message - on Wednesday, the local restaurant chain S2 Express Grill gave away 1,000 free meals to celebrate Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims.

Organizers said it's an opportunity for neighbors to come together and learn about each other, and the holiday that's all about fasting, prayer and charity.

"Each year, we give away meals," said Hanya Elkhatib, the restaurant owner and event organizer. "We wanted to give back to the community where we all do business."

Ramadan ends on Thursday.

