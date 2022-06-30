Residents encouraged to leave fireworks to the professionals for Fourth of July

Leave the fireworks to the professionals this Fourth of July holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire safety leaders are encouraging residents to skip handling fireworks this Fourth of July and enjoy a show from professionals.

Officials spoke Thursday about the potential dangers of fireworks before the holiday weekend.

"People get caught up in the moment, but they don't realize the catastrophic injuries and tragedies they lead to that affect the injured and their families every day for the rest of their life," said Margaret Vaughn, of the Illinois Firefighter's Association.

Dr. Marion Henry, a pediatric trauma surgeon at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, said over half of pediatric injuries related to fireworks occur with adult supervision nearby.

Ryan Rivera, a Chicago Fire Department commanding fire marshal, said something as simple as a sparkler can have devastating effects.

The Chicago Fire Department showed how quickly a sparkler can light clothes on fire, which could lead to devastating injuries. A demonstration showed how fast a shirt can be burned off the body of a mannequin.

Aileen Marquez, whose daughter was hurt by a sparkler, wants others to know it could happen to their family even if they think they're being safe.

"The trauma that comes from this isn't just a hospital trip and a Band-Aid," said Marquez. "This is years, years."

The weekend full of fireworks can also be difficult for combat veterans, survivors of gun violence dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, and pets.