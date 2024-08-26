Multiple residents displaced after fire guts house in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A house in Lakeview was gutted by an extra-alarm fire over the weekend.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday at a two-and-a-half story frame house at 1435 W. Fletcher St. The entire building went up in raging flames, which were caught on video.

According to real estate listings, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house dated back to 1890.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm, which brings 32 pieces of fire equipment and just short of 100 firefighters.

The fire was out by 7:30 a.m. Sunday. It took firefighters about three hours to put out the blaze.

The house was left a complete ruin after the fire.

Chicago Fire Department

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was helping several people who were displaced.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available Monday.