Rescued sea otter pup debuts at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An orphaned, wounded sea otter rescued last November off the Alaskan coast is making his Chicago debut at the Shedd Aquarium.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The cute creature's rehabilitation journey included weeks of acclimating himself behind the scenes, but he quickly made himself at home in the Abbott Oceanarium and, according to the Shedd, "quickly dove to the bottom of the 16-foot-deep habitat as he foraged for food and explored the space."

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

"It's a rewarding moment for the team of caretakers and veterinarians who have been supporting the pup since his arrival to see him adapt to another space and tackle more milestones," said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and otters at Shedd Aquarium. "Now that there's another opportunity to connect to him, this energetic, vocal otter will continue to capture the hearts of our audiences."

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Since arriving last year, the pup has grown to around 20 pounds. He's fully weaned from formula and now eating fish. The Shedd said the pup will be able to eat clams and learn how to pry them open.

Sea otters can get up to around 72 to 100 lbs. and they eat nearly 25% of their weight daily, so the pup's diet will get bigger as he grows.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

According to the Shedd, the sea otter "has been mastering important skills, such as grooming – a behavior that allows sea otters to survive in cold waters by meticulously maintaining their coat of fur."

The Shedd's care team helped the pup to forage by putting treats in toys and food at the bottom of the habitat. Up next for the sea otter pup is to meet other rescued otters. It means he may not be seen with other otters just yet.

Shed Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd said it'll update the public on the pup's development and a future name coming soon. Check out Shedd's website and social media (Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok) for updates on his developments, milestones, and a future name reveal.