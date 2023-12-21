Pet Rescue Spotlight: Forever Fortunate Felines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around chicago.

Jessica Casey with Forever Fortunate Felines in Palatine joined CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra to talk about two cute kittens, Sprinkles and Wish, four-month-old siblings.

The friendly felines are looking for their forever home this holiday season.

According to Casey, the cats are easygoing and adaptable. They along with kids, other cats, and dogs. The brother and sister pair "are best buds" and should be adopted together.

