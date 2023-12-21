Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Forever Fortunate Felines

By Yolanda Perdomo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around chicago.

Jessica Casey with Forever Fortunate Felines in Palatine joined CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra to talk about two cute kittens, Sprinkles and Wish, four-month-old siblings.

The friendly felines are looking for their forever home this holiday season. 

According to Casey, the cats are easygoing and adaptable. They along with kids, other cats, and dogs. The brother and sister pair "are best buds" and should be adopted together. 

Visit the Forever Fortunate Felines website for more information and to subscribe to the organization's newsletter. 

Follow the organization on social media for updates on the many cats that need forever homes. 

