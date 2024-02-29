Pet Rescue Spotlight: Anderson Humane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around in and around the Chicago area.

Anderson Humane located in South Elgin returns to CBS 2 with its CEO Dean Daubert and he's accompanied by Penelope, a three-year-old tan and white mixed breed cutie.

Penelope is spayed and has all her shots. The adorable Penelope is described as playful, friendly, treat-motivated, and a bit of an extrovert.

"She has got just the sweetest disposition. She loves people," Daubert said. "She's a very confident dog."

The shelter has had Penelope for a few weeks after she came from an underresourced shelter but she is ready for adoption now.

What kind of home would be perfect for Penelope?

"She would be great with a family. Kids would be just fine. Somebody that's going to be active," Daubert said. "Even though she's three-and-half, she's got energy. She walks well on a lead."

Anderson Humane has a gala coming up in April. Click on the website to get more details and find out how you can help.

The organization is involved in several community programs. Anderson Humane has an adoption event set for this Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anderson Humane is having another adoption event in Bloomingdale at the Petco on March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the shelter's events page for more information on these and future adoption opportunities.