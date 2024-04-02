Watch CBS News
State Republican leaders propose changes to Illinois Prisoner Review Board screenings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More changes could be coming to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

On Tuesday, state Republicans made recommendations to improve the board's screening system.

It all comes in the wake of the murder of 11-year-old Jayden Perkinswho was stabbed to death while protecting his pregnant mother from being attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

That man had just been released from prison one day prior.  

The Republican proposals would also require prisoner review board members to have 20 years of criminal justice experience and would require written notice within 24 hours of a decision to release.

Two members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board resigned after that boy's alleged killer was released.

The discussion occurred just one day after Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state would enhance the board members' training in domestic violence.

The governor's office would not comment directly on the Republican proposals.

