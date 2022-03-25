Reports of shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- There are reports of shots fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street.
This report has prompted a large police response on the expressway.
According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, all inbound lanes are shut down for the police investigation.
Police have not confirmed details on this incident.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.