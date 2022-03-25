Reports of shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There are reports of shots fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street.

This report has prompted a large police response on the expressway.

IB RYAN ALERT: All IB lanes are shut down at 79th to allow ISP to process the scene of a shooting that left one person wounded around the Skyway. Use Stony Island off the Bishop Ford and Halsted off I-57 instead. You can get back to the IB Ryan from 63rd. — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 25, 2022

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, all inbound lanes are shut down for the police investigation.

Police have not confirmed details on this incident.

This is a developing story.