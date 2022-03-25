Watch CBS News

Reports of shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There are reports of shots fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street. 

This report has prompted a large police response on the expressway. 

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, all inbound lanes are shut down for the police investigation. 

Police have not confirmed details on this incident. 

This is a developing story.

