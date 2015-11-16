Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Michael Jordan Bulls Jersey Sold For $173K At Auction

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) The jersey Michael Jordan wore in his final regular-season game with the Bulls, in 1998, drew a winning bid of $173,240 at an auction Sunday, ESPN.com reported.

Reflecting Jordan's continued popularity and legacy, the price was the highest ever paid for a Jordan collectible item at an auction, according to ESPN.com.

Jordan retired as a 14-time All-Star and led the Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. He's now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

First published on November 16, 2015 / 10:48 AM

© 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.