Report: Michael Jordan Bulls Jersey Sold For $173K At Auction

(CBS) The jersey Michael Jordan wore in his final regular-season game with the Bulls, in 1998, drew a winning bid of $173,240 at an auction Sunday, ESPN.com reported.

Reflecting Jordan's continued popularity and legacy, the price was the highest ever paid for a Jordan collectible item at an auction, according to ESPN.com.

Jordan retired as a 14-time All-Star and led the Bulls to six championships in the 1990s. He's now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.