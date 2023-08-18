Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Robin Kelly announces death of husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rep. Robin Kelly announces passing of husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn
Rep. Robin Kelly announces passing of husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) announced Friday that he husband of 20 years has died.

Dr. Nathaniel Horn passed away at the age of 68.

"My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way," Kelly wrote in part in a statement. "Whether he was 'dad,' 'grandpa,' or 'Dr. Nate,' his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten."

Horn is survived by Rep. Kelly, as well as his two daughters, two stepchildren, and two grandchildren – with one on the way.

No further details were released.

Kelly and her family are asking for privacy at this time.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 5:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.