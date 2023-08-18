Rep. Robin Kelly announces death of husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) announced Friday that he husband of 20 years has died.

Dr. Nathaniel Horn passed away at the age of 68.

"My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way," Kelly wrote in part in a statement. "Whether he was 'dad,' 'grandpa,' or 'Dr. Nate,' his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten."

Horn is survived by Rep. Kelly, as well as his two daughters, two stepchildren, and two grandchildren – with one on the way.

No further details were released.

Kelly and her family are asking for privacy at this time.