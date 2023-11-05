Congressman Jonathan Jackson calls for other parts of Illinois to help Chicago with migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the City Council struggles to deal with the migrant crisis in Chicago, a freshman congressman weighed in on Sunday, calling for other parts of Illinois to help out, during a town hall meeting in his district.

"The State of Illinois is a sanctuary state. Chicago is a sanctuary city. This is not Chicago's burden alone," Jackson said at a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon at the South Shore Cultural Center.

Jackson came to talk, but also to listen to those who packed the Paul Robeson Theater auditorium at the South Shore Cultural Center to discuss the influx of thousands of migrants into Chicago, and the impact on the city.

More than 200 Chicagoans showed up at the meeting. Many vented their frustration surrounding the ongoing migrant crisis.

Many, like Kiehl Smith, said they are concerned that longtime Chicagoans in need are being passed over as the city cares for newly arrived migrants.

"The migrant situation is a really complex issue. Being a second generation of a grandfather who was an immigrant, I feel complex emotions about it, but I also see some of the challenges that it's bringing up, and then the frustrations as a citizen and a homeowner, how the city can come together so quickly with funds to help out migrants, but all these problems we have in the community, where is that support, and why do we have to struggle so hard to get it, but for that [migrant situation] it's just immediate?" Smith said.

The meeting came as Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration works to figure out a housing plan for the more than 16,000 asylum seekers currently living in either temporary city shelters, inside and outside of police stations, or at the city's airports.

The congressman said Chicago already has 680,000 people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are military veterans.

Jackson said, while the recent focus has been on migrants, there are also Chicagoans who need help. He said the city can't address the crisis on its own.

"Some of these persons ought to be given the opportunity – both our residents and some of the migrants – to go to other parts of the state; to go to Peoria, to go to Moline, to go to Evanston, to go to Kenilworth, to go to Oak Park, go to some of the nice places as well, go to Oak Brook. Everyone deserves a better shot at life," he said.

Jackson said he and his staff have more than 300 questions from residents who attended the meeting, so he has some homework to do.

Meantime, the congressman said he hopes to speak with President Joe Biden ahead of his expected visit to Chicago later this week.