Rep. Adam Kinzinger to lead Jan. 6 committee hearing this Wednesday.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger will play a lead role in this week's hearings on the Jan. 6 assault on the capitol.

Kinzinger tells Face the Nation that Monday's hearing will focus on the Trump campaign's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through voter fraud.

And on Wednesday Kinzinger will lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding.

"I think the thing that's most concerning to me is nothing has changed," he said. "The only thing that has changed since Jan. 6, is now if they want to run that play again, they're gonna put more loyal people into the administration earlier on. So it's important for the American people to see this, to take ownership of this and make a decision for ourselves what kind of a country we want to live in."

Both hearings will begin at 9 a.m. central time.