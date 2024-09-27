Chicago feeling remnants of Helene, winds of up to 60 mph possible Friday evening

Beach hazard statement in effect in Chicago: Helene's remnants could fuel 7- to 10-foot waves

CHICAGO (CBS) — Helene has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, but Chicago is still feeling some of its effects.

The CBS News Chicago weather team warns that winds of up to 60 mph are possible between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The high winds are already building dangerous waves. A Beach Hazard is in place through Sunday morning for waves of 7-10 feet.

Remnants of Helene will merge with an upper-level system and bring flooding rains to the Tennessee Valley. As the entire circulation stalls over Kentucky, we will see northeast winds increase across our area. The highest winds will gust 45-55 mph. The timing of the highest winds will be 7 p.m. to midnight.

The northern edge of the rain shield from Helene is just south of us for the rest of Friday. We stay dry with cloudy and windy conditions. On Saturday, we expect a few of the outer rain bands to move overhead. There is less of a chance on Sunday with seasonable temperatures through the weekend.

What to expect Friday night

Cloudy and windy. Shower chance after midnight with a low of 64.

Showers for Saturday

Scattered showers with a high of 72.

Another chance for rain on Sunday

Shower chance with a high of 73.

