Remains of Chicago soldier killed in WW II to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a soldier from Chicago, killed during World War II, has been found and identified.

Edward Barnett was a U.S. Army Air Force's Second Lieutenant.

On August 1, 1943, an aircraft he was co-piloting was shot down and crashed.

His remains were not identified following the war, and he was buried in Romania under the "Unknown Hero Section."

But thanks to new technology, the Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency was able to identify Barnett.

His funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.