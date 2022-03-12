Relatives of the men who started Chicago River dyeing tradition feel their legacy is in jeopardy

Relatives of the men who started Chicago River dyeing tradition feel they're getting pushed off the

CHICAGO (CBS) – The dyeing of the Chicago River is a Chicago tradition that dates back 60 years.

But it's not just a city tradition -- it's also a family tradition for the relatives of the two men who first came up with the idea, and now they want to make sure their legacies live on. CBS 2'S Marissa Perlman shared their stories Friday.

The tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green started with two men, and two families -- the Rowans and the Butlers.

They worry they're getting booted off the boat that dyes the river green and their role in Chicago history will be forgotten.

St. Patrick's Day weekend is Marleen Butler's Super Bowl, and nowadays, it brings her back memories of her late husband Mike.

"He was a true Irishman," she said.

Mike Butler and Tom Rowan are the two men behind why you see the Chicago River green every year.

Tom, a police marine in charge of patrol boats got an assignment from Mayor Richard J. Daley: Turn the river a special shade of green.

He brought his buddy Mike and their sons making it a family affair, and 60 years later they've never shared their secret recipe.

"We called it leprechaun dust," Marleen said.

Tom Rowan Jr. says the families have no intention of retiring from dye duty, with big families on both sides, there will always be someone to fill the dye boat -- but there's been a change.

"It was really important to all of us and we just kind of feel were being eased out," he said.

For 60-plus years, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers' Union has sponsored the event and they pay for all that dye, but traditionally both families were allowed on-board to celebrate the original dye team.

But now, those numbers are dwindling from four to two, and now, for the first year, only one person from each family will be granted a spot.

"We were told we would always be a part of the legacy, and it's not happening," Marleen said.

Tom says he worries about his dad's legacy.

"I mean, they worked so hard at it after all these years," he said while holding back tears.

We spoke by phone with Jim Coyne with Local 130. He says the union doesn't want to disrespect the families but says he wants to make room for his members on board. Translation -- VIPs are in, family is out.

"Together, we have given the city a beautiful green river every year for the parade," Coyne said.

But with Mike and Tom no longer living, Marleen hopes her family story sticks around as long as the river runs green.

"He was so very proud of being able to make this joyful occasion for everyone it was his pride and joy," she said.

This has become a tradition for the union too with 285 volunteers to make it happen. We're told it's a big deal for them too as there's a lottery for union folks to get a spot on the boat.