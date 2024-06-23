Refreshing temperatures Sunday in Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After overnight rain and storms, some locations picked up 2"+ of rainwater, which led to flooding and submerged roadways. Cleanup continues Sunday after those storms, especially in neighboring communities in southern Wisconsin.

Sunday will feature drier conditions and cooler temperatures. Temperatures, especially inland, will be the coolest than they have been in nearly 10 days. Most temperatures will hover in the upper 70s, with a northwesterly wind pulling in a drier air mass.

Monday will be mainly dry, but we could track some rain showers and isolated storms at night. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for any storms to go strong, if not severe.

The heat cranks back up into the 90s again Tuesday, with it feeling like the upper 90s, if not the triple digits at times. Along with the daytime heating comes rain and storms from a weather complex. This system has the potential to create severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (level 2/5) for scattered severe storms. The timing is still getting ironed out, but it does seem more like an early event.

Behind Tuesday's storm system are more refreshing temperatures and comfortable humidity levels towards the end of the week. Highs will peak near normal in the 80s.