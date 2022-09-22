'Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ Film Festival' begins 40th annual event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival" was set to kick off its annual event Thursday evening with the premiere of "The Shiny Shrimps Strike Back" at the Music Box Theatre.

The movie follows a water polo team as they break down barriers of homophobia and get in the pool. It is set to start at 6:45 p.m.

The event Thursday night includes a 40th anniversary party cocktail hour.

The fest continues through Oct. 8.

Among the many other highlights are a special screening of "Bros" – the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men who might be stumbling toward love despite busy lives. That screening is set for Monday at Landmark's Century Centre Cinema.

In addition to the Music Box at 3733 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview, films will also be screened at the Chicago Filmmakers, at 1326 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater; and theaters 4 and 6 at Landmark's Century Centre Cinema, at 2828 N. Clark St. in East Lakeview.

A virtual festival is also under way beginning Friday.