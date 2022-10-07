Red, Purple line trains halted between Howard and Belmont after man jumps in front of train, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines have been shut down north of the Belmont stop after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed.

Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the man ended up under a train. CTA personnel and police and fire crews were on the tracks at Bryn Mawr late Friday afternoon.

The Chicago Transit Authority said trains are not running at all between Howard and Belmont. Shuttle buses have been requested.

CHECK: CTA Updates