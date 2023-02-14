Red Line trains halted at from 47th to 63rd Street after of shots fired
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains have been halted along a stretch of the Dan Ryan Expressway due to a report of shots fired on a train.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, police were on the scene as of 6 p.m. at the Garfield Boulevard stop in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway as of 5:45 p.m.
The outbound train on which the shots are believed to have been fired remained stopped at the station.
Trains were not running between 47th and 63rd streets as a result of the investigation.
A witness said she heard something in the far rear of the train. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.
Information from police was not immediately available.
