Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Line trains halted at from 47th to 63rd Street after of shots fired

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Report of shots fired on CTA Red Line train
Report of shots fired on CTA Red Line train 01:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains have been halted along a stretch of the Dan Ryan Expressway due to a report of shots fired on a train.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, police were on the scene as of 6 p.m. at the Garfield Boulevard stop in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway as of 5:45 p.m. 

The outbound train on which the shots are believed to have been fired remained stopped at the station.

Trains were not running between 47th and 63rd streets as a result of the investigation.

A witness said she heard something in the far rear of the train. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Information from police was not immediately available.

CHECK: CTA updates

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.