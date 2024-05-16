Person hit, critically injured by CTA Red Line train; Howard-bound service rerouted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Red Line train hit a person Thursday afternoon at the Clark/Division stop in Old Town, forcing the CTA to reroute trains.

Fire Department officials said the person who was hit by the train was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Two people who were on the train were taken to Northwestern in good condition.

The CTA said Howard-bound (northbound) Red Line trains were being rerouted from the subway to the elevated tracks between Cermak/Chinatown and Fullerton as of 4:25 p.m. Red Line trains bound for 95th Street (southbound trains) were bypassing Clark/Division, but making other stops as normal.

Red Line riders should allow extra travel time while trains are being diverted to the L tracks.

