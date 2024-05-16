Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hit, critically injured by CTA Red Line train; Howard-bound service rerouted

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Red Line train hit a person Thursday afternoon at the Clark/Division stop in Old Town, forcing the CTA to reroute trains.

Fire Department officials said the person who was hit by the train was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Two people who were on the train were taken to Northwestern in good condition.

The CTA said Howard-bound (northbound) Red Line trains were being rerouted from the subway to the elevated tracks between Cermak/Chinatown and Fullerton as of 4:25 p.m. Red Line trains bound for 95th Street (southbound trains) were bypassing Clark/Division, but making other stops as normal.

Red Line riders should allow extra travel time while trains are being diverted to the L tracks.

This is a developing story.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 4:33 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.