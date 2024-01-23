Man stabbed, critically wounded during fight on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed and critically injured during a fight Monday night on a CTA platform in the River North neighborhood.

Around 10:30 p.m., two men got into an argument on a Red Line train, which led to a fight on the platform of the Grand stop in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

A 31-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a 48-year-old man in the back and neck. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The younger man suffered cuts to his hands and was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair condition.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning.