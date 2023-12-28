Watch CBS News
Red Line attack: man hit with baseball bat in robbery attempt at Wilson stop

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was attacked with a baseball bat during a robbery attempt Thursday morning on a Red Line train in Uptown.

Police said, around 7:20 a.m., a 54-year-old man was riding a Red Line train, when another passenger tried to rob him, and hit him with a baseball bat.

The victim got off at the Wilson stop, and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The attacker stayed on the train after attacking the victim, and was not in custody as of late Thursday morning.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 11:37 AM CST

