Red Cross looking for volunteers to install smoke detectors

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke detectors. 

This week alone, the Red Cross has helped 132 victims in Chicago and the suburbs after house fires.

Now they're looking for volunteers to help install smoke detectors to save lives.

On Sunday, the Red Cross plans to install 250 free smoke alarms in Pullman and Chatham. Working smoke detectors cut the risk of death in a house fire by 50%.

Volunteers will also help families create a two-minute fire escape plan.

You can sign up online. 

