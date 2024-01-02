Chicago residents can recycle their holiday trees starting this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday season is coming to a close, and that means a lot of trees will be coming down if not already.

If you need help getting rid of yours, Chicago is launching its annual tree recycling program this weekend. This is through a partnership with the Park District and the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Residents will be able to drop off their trees at one of the 27 designated locations listed below through Jan. 20:

Bessemer Park - 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

8930 S. Muskegon Ave. Humboldt Park Boathouse - 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

1369 N. Sacramento Ave. Lincoln Park - Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave.

Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. West Chatham Park - 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

8223 S. Princeton Ave. Rowan Park - 11546 S. Avenue L

11546 S. Avenue L Clark Park - 3400 N. Rockwell St.

3400 N. Rockwell St. Jackson Park - 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

6300 S. Cornell Ave. Margate Park - 4921 N. Marine Dr.

4921 N. Marine Dr. North Park Village - 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

5801 N. Pulaski Rd. Sheridan Park - 910 S. Aberdeen St.

910 S. Aberdeen St. Forestry Site - 900 E. 103rd St.

900 E. 103rd St. Kennedy Park - 2427 W. 113th St.

2427 W. 113th St. Marquette Park - 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

6700 S. Kedzie Ave. Norwood Park Service Yard - 5800 N. Ashland Ave.

5800 N. Ashland Ave. Walsh Park - 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

1722 N. Ashland Ave. Garfield Park - 100 N. Central Park Ave.

100 N. Central Park Ave. Kelvyn Park - 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

4438 W. Wrightwood Ave. Mahalia Jackson Park - 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

8385 S. Birkhoff Ave. McKinley Park - 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

2210 W. Pershing Rd. Portage Park - 4100 N. Long Ave.

4100 N. Long Ave. Warren Park - 6601 N. Western Ave.

6601 N. Western Ave. Grant Park - 900 S. Columbus Dr.

900 S. Columbus Dr. Lake Meadows Park - 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

3117 S. Rhodes Ave. Mt. Greenwood Park - 3721 111th St.

3721 111th St. Riis Park - 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

6201 W. Wrightwood Ave. Wentworth Park - 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

5701 S. Narragansett Ave. Hiawatha Park - 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Participants are reminded to remove all the ornaments, lights, and tinsel from the tree before dropping it off.

The recycled trees will continue to spread good cheer throughout the year in another way. The city will take your firs and spruces and turn them into mulch for local parks and forests. Residents will be able to receive free mulch at six designated locations on Jan. 8.