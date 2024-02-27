Record-breaking warmth in Chicago with highs in the 70s, afternoon thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday has the potential to be the warmest February and meteorological winter day ever recorded in the Chicago area.

Highs will be near 76 degrees with gusty winds. Tuesday's highs will be 35 degrees above the normal temperature. The all-time record for February is 75 degrees.

Storms move into the area by the afternoon and evening. The most severe conditions are expected between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. with large hail and damaging winds.

An isolated tornado is possible.

After the storms clear, a major temperature drop is expected. Wednesday's highs will be in the 20s and 30s with scattered snow showers early in the day.