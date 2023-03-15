'So happy I'm alive': Recipients of life-saving double lung transplant share their story

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two strangers -- brought together by the same horrible diagnosis: lung cancer.

Now, they're celebrating the same triumph: a life-saving double lung transplant. On Wednesday, they want the world to know about their shared miracle of medicine. CBS 2's Irika Sargent has their story.

It was a hug that almost didn't happen. Albert Khoury and Tannaz Ameli meet for the first time to celebrate their shared joy and survival.

Both wound up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with lung cancer. Albert's case so bad, he almost went into hospice care.

"So happy I'm alive!"

Albert is a cement worker for the city of Chicago. He loves his family, hanging out with the guys and driving his Jeep. Thanks to a rare double lung surgery, he's not only alive, but cancer free.

"Eighteen months later, no signs of cancer. Back to routine, even the gym. They made it happen. They're my heroes."

Tannaz and her family heard about Albert's story, and the double lung transplant at Northwestern turned out to be the magic answer for her cancer as well.

Surviving cancer, thanks to two new lungs, gave them a new outlook on life.

"Being in Minnesota (with) cold and snow. I look at snow and It's so beautiful. Yeah, I just want to hug people," said

Getting to hug Tannaz meant so much to Albert, since they shared this harrowing experience. Then a special surprise from the doctors.

Friendship necklaces, and more hugs, to connect two strangers now turned friends forever. All thanks to modern medicine.

"Appreciate every minute of your life."

Northwestern has nicknamed its double lung replacement program "DREAM." It's not appropriate for all patients, but rather, only some where the cancer has not spread beyond the lungs. Click here if you want to learn more about being an organ donor.