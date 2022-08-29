'Really high winds' Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.

The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.

A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.

Neighbors said the owner is not home right now, but is aware that a tree is down on his car. The good news is there are no reports of any injuries. People were inside of their homes when the storm passed through.

A pair of strong and high winds brought one tree down, landing in the middle of a street as cars tried to go around it. Crews have been out all afternoon trying to get trees and debris out of the roads.

Though the strongest part of the storm has passed, one witness in Skokie said trees came down hard and fast on his block.

"Storm blew through with really high winds. I looked out a lot of trees were bending with those winds, I turned around for a second and this one came down," said Skokie resident Paul Serilla.

Neighbors said the fire department and Skokie police arrived earlier to assess the damage. It's unclear if the city or the homeowner will be responsible for getting part of this tree off of the car.