'Real Men Read' mentorship program returning to East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The "Real Men Read" project is returning to an East Garfield Park school for the seventh year.

The program promotes literacy and offers mentorship.

On Tuesday, the Learn Charter School Campbell campus is welcoming volunteers from the "Boys to Men Network Foundation Inc" at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers will have breakfast with students and read to them.

The organization also hosts an after-school mentoring and book club.