Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status

/ CBS Chicago

Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.

It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. 

snapshot-56.jpg

An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. 

The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. 

It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.