Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.

It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street.

An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees.

The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked.

It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.