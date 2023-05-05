Ravinia Summer 2023 Festival kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A summer staple is back.

Ravinia opens for the season tonight in Highland Park.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

If you're looking for tickets, they are still available.

You can also still grab tickets to see Boyz II Men who will be coming to Ravinia in August.

More artists including Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Lauryn Hill, Buddy Guy, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz, and the Counting Crows will also hit the stage at Ravinia this summer.