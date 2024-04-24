Ravinia Festival tickets on sale now for 2024 season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ravinia Festival tickets are on sale for the 2024 season.

Tickets went on sale to the public at 8 a.m.

The Beach Boys with John Stamos, The Roots, Norah Jones, and Broadway star Ben Platt are among this year's artists performing in Highland Park. James Taylor & His All-Star Band will perform for two nights.

Samara Joy, Violent Femmes, Big Boi, Abel Selaocoe, Gaelic Storm, and Meshell Ndegeocello are among the 60 artists making their Ravinia debut.

Tickets are available here. Tickets to all concerts this year range from $15 to $230.

Check out the full 2024 lineup on the Ravinia website.