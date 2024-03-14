Watch CBS News
Ravinia Festival announces 2024 season lineup

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Ravinia Festival announced its 2024 season lineup Thursday morning. 

The Beach Boys with John Stamos, The Roots, Norah Jones, and Broadway star Ben Platt are among this year's artists performing in Highland Park.  

Samara Joy, Violent Femmes, Big Boi, Abel Selaocoe, Gaelic Storm, and Meshell Ndegeocello are among the 60 artists making their Ravinia debut.   

Check out the full 2024 lineup on the Ravinia website. 

Tickets go on sale on April 24.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

