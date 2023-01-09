Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people in critical condition after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

2 people in critical condition after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
2 people in critical condition after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park 01:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are in critical condition after their car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.

Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches.

A fire official on scene said he was glad the people inside the car made it out alive. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 5:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.