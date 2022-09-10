Watch CBS News
Ravenswood Walk, Lakeview East Art Festivals return this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Art lovers rejoice! Two popular art festivals are back this weekend.

The Ravenswood Art Walk Returns to the Ravenswood industrial corridor. Guests can swing by to see different pieces of artwork and enjoy drinks and live music.

You can find all of the activities on Ravenswood avenue between Lawrence and Irving.

Also returning is the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.

Guests can live music from the Joel Paterson band and kids can run around in a children's zone.

Both events start at 11 a.m. and run through Sunday. Both are free with a suggested donation. 

