Who is stealing potted plants in Ravenswood?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you walked around Ravenswood lately you might have noticed these signs: A picture of a person with bright letters with the word "thief."

Neighbors said that person is responsible for stealing potted plants, hitting more than one house. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with one victim who says a recent theft was caught on camera.

The suspect thought that they were working under the cover of darkness, but in reality, even though it was 3:00 in the morning, their actions were caught on camera now this person has a new nickname: the plant pot thief.

"He's looking up at the camera. He's very comfortable and then he just goes and grabs some more," said Johnse Holt. "It's like, really?"

Johnse Holt has lived on this Ravenswood block for 33 years. His porch is empty now, but just a few days ago he said it was full of potted plants.

"My mother just passed away, and my friends of mine of ours gave these expensive pots as an acknowledgment of my mother's passing," Holt said.

When his wife went to water them on Monday...

"She came back inside and said 'You're not gonna believe this. The plants are gone," Holt said.

Stolen, they think, by the plant pot thief.

"I was just sort of stunned," Holt said. Who? What? Who does that," he wondered.

Plants were stolen from another neighbor's house on June 2nd. That neighbor made up signs and started a tip line: findthepotthief@gmail.com.

"It's a test for us as neighbors as people. Are you a bystander or are you not," asked Holt.

Neighbors said they'll keep hanging the signs so that other neighbors can have an idea of what this thief looks like.