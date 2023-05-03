Watch CBS News
2 firefighters injured while responding to fire in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two firefighters were injured while responding to a fire in Ravenswood Wednesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story building that was under construction, in the 2100 block of North Wilson Avenue. 

The firefighters were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, one with a shoulder injury and the other with a cut on their hand. 

CFD said both firefighters are doing well. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:38 AM

