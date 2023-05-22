Family of ducks make themselves at home in Ravenswood

Family of ducks make themselves at home in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community is flocking around a family of birds.

Take a look at these ducks in Ravenswood.

They've set up a home for themselves in a grassy patch near Wolcott and Montrose in Ravenswood between a Starbucks and the Wolcott Tap.

Normally, ducks live near water, so worried neighbors brought in a kiddy pool so they would have a place to swim.

Residents are learning about how and what to feed them. Apparently, leftover bread is not ideal because it doesn't really provide the nutrition they need.

The Wolcott Tap has been buying them mealworms, which provide great protein for the ducklings expected soon.