Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of ducks make themselves at home in Ravenswood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Family of ducks make themselves at home in Chicago neighborhood
Family of ducks make themselves at home in Chicago neighborhood 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community is flocking around a family of birds.

Take a look at these ducks in Ravenswood.

ravenswood-ducks.jpg
A community is flocking around a family of birds. They've set up a home for themselves in a grassy patch near Wolcott and Montrose in Ravenswood between a Starbucks and the Wolcott Tap. Provided to CBS

They've set up a home for themselves in a grassy patch near Wolcott and Montrose in Ravenswood between a Starbucks and the Wolcott Tap.

Normally, ducks live near water, so worried neighbors brought in a kiddy pool so they would have a place to swim.

Residents are learning about how and what to feed them. Apparently, leftover bread is not ideal because it doesn't really provide the nutrition they need.

The Wolcott Tap has been buying them mealworms, which provide great protein for the ducklings expected soon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.