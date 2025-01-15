Man found dead after apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the three-story building in the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street just before 4:30 a.m. Police said a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead inside an apartment.

Video from the scene shows damage to the upper floors of the building.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire equipment surrounds 1904 W. Ainslie, where an early morning fire has damaged the upper floor of a 3-story apartment building. Residents forced out are in warning buses. No word on injuries at this time. Cause & origin TBD. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/utj5b0Qinq — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) January 15, 2025

A total of two people were displaced by the apartment. Warming buses were available to residents sent out into the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.