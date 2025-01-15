Man found dead after apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the three-story building in the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street just before 4:30 a.m. Police said a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead inside an apartment.
Video from the scene shows damage to the upper floors of the building.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.
A total of two people were displaced by the apartment. Warming buses were available to residents sent out into the cold.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.