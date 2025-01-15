Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead after apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man found dead after apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood
Man found dead after apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.  

Firefighters responded to the three-story building in the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street just before 4:30 a.m. Police said a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead inside an apartment. 

Video from the scene shows damage to the upper floors of the building. 

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

A total of two people were displaced by the apartment. Warming buses were available to residents sent out into the cold. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.