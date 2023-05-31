Rapper Lizzie G inspiring CPS students through hip hop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the school year wraps up, one local woman is aiming to be a positive role model by being a positive rapper.

Elizabeth Elie, a hip hop artist known as Lizzie G, was a Chicago Public Schools student herself, who now works as an independent teaching artist and mentor for CPS students. Earlier this month, she helped lead an after school program at Ariel Community Academy in Kenwood for a family movie night and an anti-bullying lesson.

School is almost out for summer, and Kenwood neighborhood elementary schoolers are going out on a positive note.

"Our lyrics doesn't need profanity. Students can get motivated and inspired through clean hip hop," said Elie, a master of music with a message. "We come in, we talk about the importance of staying united, not bullying one another, not coming here to tease or judge one another; because when we come to school, it should be a safe environment where we come to express ourselves, give our all, and the end goal is to graduate, of course."

For the past seven years, Elie has been working toward that goal full-time through her company Lizzie G Entertainment, bringing a dose of inspirational arts to Chicago Public Schools. After all, it was as a CPS student herself that Elie laid the groundwork for turning her passion into a paycheck.

"I started rapping, poetry, doing music production, and I came out with my very first album as a senior at Curie High School at the age of 16," she said.

Elie went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University, and a master's degree from Roosevelt University. Back in Chicago, she noticed a gap in arts education; a gap she's trying to fill with her company. And her catchy songs have caught on.

"It's inspirational, it's fun, it's energetic, and the kids are sticking with it, because my lyrics say, 'if you see something, say something.' So they're standing up, and they're using their voice to speak up," she said.

One by one, these students stood up to share their own anti-bullying message, including Cayden, a 2nd grader at Ariel Community Academy.

"One way to stop the bullying; don't judge people before you speak, or punch people," Cayden said.

It's impossible not to smile, but what gives Elie the most joy is knowing her life's work is making a difference.

"I get testimonials from principals, from parents, that's telling me there's been less instances of bullying; that the students are now motivated to want to stay in school, to want to give their all in their academics, and to just stay motivated to just take it to the next level, whatever dreams or goals they want to pursue," Elie said.