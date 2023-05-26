A.G. Kwame Raoul responds to Archbishop Cupich's comments on clergy sex abuse report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A war of words between the leader of the church in Chicago and the top attorney for the state.

It's all about sex abuse by priests and a new report issued this week by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Thursday at the Vatican, Archbishop Blase Cupich addressed the disagreement.

"We have constantly asked the Attorney General if you come across any accusations that have been substantiated that we don't have, religious orders or others, please tell us and we will look into it," Cupich said. "So we were surprised by the new names that on there. We thought we had that kind of relationship with the Attorney General and are disappointed that we are hearing these for the first time.

Raoul responded with a statement that reads in part quote "at best, the cardinal's claims of being blindsided are misleading. At worst, they are more of the same, a continuation of the church's decades long pattern of turning a blind eye."

One thing both men agree on: The need for further discussion on this topic, which Raoul said will happen once Cupich returns from the Vatican.

I issued a statement this afternoon in response to the Archdiocese of Chicago’s comments on my comprehensive report on child sex abuse by members of the Catholic clergy: https://t.co/uhDAoXUnhL — Illinois Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) May 26, 2023